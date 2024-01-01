Menu
Compact Cars, 4dr Sdn Auto SE, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97

2017 Hyundai Accent

17,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Accent

SE

SE

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

17,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Triathlon Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 4dr Sdn Auto SE, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

GREY CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
TRIATHLON GREY METALLIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

2017 Hyundai Accent