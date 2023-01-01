2014 Honda Odyssey

Immobilizer

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Outside temp gauge

Front Cupholder

Air filtration

Carpet Floor Trim

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Valet Function

2 12V DC Power Outlets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Systems Monitor

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

4 Seatback Storage Pockets

Smart Device Integration

Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Side-To-Side Sliding

Driver And Front Passenger Armrests, Rear Centre Armrest Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only w/Storage and Third Row Centre Armrest

Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment w/memory, power lumbar support and passenger seat w/4-way power adjustment

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Console, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Passenger Seat

Leather Gear Shifter Material

Analog Appearance

2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet