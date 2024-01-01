Menu
6 speed standard with heated seats power windows locks keyless entry rear vision camera plus a lot more.Local trade in

2020 Hyundai Accent

57,122 KM

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Accent

Preferred 6 Speed

2020 Hyundai Accent

Preferred 6 Speed

Steele Auto Group

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

902-667-9975

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

57,122KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Urban Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,122 KM

6 speed standard with heated seats power windows locks keyless entry rear vision camera plus a lot more.Local trade in

URBAN GREY
BLACK CLOTH SEATING SURFACES

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Tantramar Chevrolet Buick GMC

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

902-667-9975

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-667-9975

2020 Hyundai Accent