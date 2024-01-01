$17,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Accent
Preferred 6 Speed
Location
Steele Auto Group
88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7
902-667-9975
$17,888
+ taxes & licensing
57,122KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Urban Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 57,122 KM
Vehicle Description
6 speed standard with heated seats power windows locks keyless entry rear vision camera plus a lot more.Local trade in
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
URBAN GREY
BLACK CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Tantramar Chevrolet Buick GMC
88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7
Call Dealer
902-667-XXXX(click to show)
