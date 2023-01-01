Filter Results
New and Used Honda Civic for Sale
Showing 1-50 of 1,236
2016 Honda Civic
LX | Auto | Reverse Cam | Bluetooth | Cold AC ++
Sale
$12,495
258,304KM
True North Automobiles
Oshawa, ON
2020 Honda Civic
EX SUNROOF H/SEATS CAMERA A/CARPLAY B/SPOT
$29,500
96,852KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
North York, ON
2018 Honda Civic
HATCHBACK SPORT P/SUNROOF B/SPOT A/CARPLAY CAMERA
$23,990
133,710KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
North York, ON
2019 Honda Civic
LX Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Bluetooth
Sale
$26,370
39,438KM
Birchwood Honda West
Winnipeg, MB
2023 Honda Civic
Sport | Bluetooth | Sun roof | BLIS | cruise contr
$40,465
72KM
Victory Ford
Chatham, ON
2017 Honda Civic
Sedan LX-Honda Sensing CIVIC LX W/HONDA SENSING, AUTO, A/C CERTIFIED
$23,995
67,083KM
Myers Automotive Group
Ottawa, ON
2016 Honda Civic
Sedan NAV SUNROOF H-SEATS LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$22,995
142,782KM
5 Star Dealer Group
London, ON
2016 Honda Civic
Sedan LX, MAGS, AILEROND, CAMERA, SIEGES-CHAUFFANTS
$16,450
123,185KM
Auto Flash BFH
Saint-Hubert, QC
2015 Honda Civic
EX NO Accidents | MANUAL | SUNROOF
$15,995
146,500KM
Carimex
Waterloo, ON
2017 Honda Civic
Sedan LX W/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Rearview Cam
$23,590
16,000KM
Clutch
Bedford, NS
2016 Honda Civic
Sedan LX W/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Cam, Heated Front Seats
$21,490
59,000KM
Clutch
Bedford, NS
2020 Honda Civic
Manual SI | Navi | Manual Transmission
Sale
$34,577
66,123KM
Birchwood Honda West
Winnipeg, MB
2018 Honda Civic
LX / MANUAL / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM
$22,995
80,817KM
Car Match Canada
Cambridge, ON
2019 Honda Civic
EX / SUNROOF / HTD SEATS / AUTO
$22,995
136,448KM
Car Match Canada
Cambridge, ON
2017 Honda Civic
Sport Hatch / Clean CarFax / Honda Sensing
$23,888
101,421KM
Paulette Auto Sales
Kingston, ON
2020 Honda Civic
Touring / One Owner / Clean CarFax
$31,288
61,290KM
Paulette Auto Sales
Kingston, ON
2022 Honda Civic
LX | ACC | LaneDep | BSM | CarPlay | Remote Start
$30,950
72,000KM
AUTORAMA
Toronto, ON
2018 Honda Civic
LX APPLE CARPLAY™ & ANDROID AUTO™ | REARVIEW CAMERA | ECON MODE
$23,900
95,247KM
Cambridge Centre Honda
Cambridge, ON
2021 Honda Civic
Sport Local Vehicle | Sunroof | Leather
$32,885
22,562KM
Langley Chrysler
Surrey, BC
2018 Honda Civic
LX | ACC | LaneKeep | CarPlay | HondaSensing
$21,850
121,000KM
AUTORAMA
Toronto, ON
2018 Honda Civic
LOW KM, LOCAL, EX CVT
$26,995
41,524KM
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
Surrey, BC
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan LX CVT
$30,980
24,162KM
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
Burnaby, BC
2015 Honda Civic
LX NO Accidents | NEW BRAKES | Bluetooth
$17,995
138,500KM
Carimex
Waterloo, ON
2018 Honda Civic
EX SUNROOF. APPLY PLAY. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. B/T
$24,495
80,844KM
MyCar.ca Kingston
Kingston, ON
2014 Honda Civic
EX * A/C * TOIT * CAMÉRA * CRUISE * BLUETOOTH *
$14,687
134,562KM
Kia Val-Bélair
Québec, QC
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan Sport, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Sunoof!
$36,995
27,880KM
Autoplanet
Clarington, ON
2007 Honda Civic
WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
$6,995
251,973KM
5 Star Dealer Group
London, ON
2015 Honda Civic
Sedan LX|REAR CAMERA|BLUETOOTH|ALLOYS|
$19,698
103,311KM
Nawab Motors
Brampton, ON
