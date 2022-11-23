$27,944+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Willys Wheeler W
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 104,023 KM
Vehicle Description
Air Conditioning, Satellite Radio, Cruise Control, Voice Recognition, Tinted Windows, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster, Fog Lights, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels. This Jeep Wrangler has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Manual transmission.
This Jeep Wrangler Willys Wheeler W Has Everything You Want
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23W WILLYS WHEELER EDITION -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Rear Passenger Assist Handles Kit, Willys Wheeler Package, Black Jeep Grille Badge, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, Glossy Black Jeep Badge, A/C Refrigerant, Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows, Chrome & Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Drive Swing Gate Decal, Gloss Black Willys Grille, Low Gloss Black Wrangler Decal, Willys Hood Decal, Rock Rails, MOPAR Jeep Trail Rated Kit, MOPAR Dealer Installed Tow Strap Kit, Jeep Trail Rated Kit , 17 Inch Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD), SUPPLEMENTAL FRONT SEAT SIDE AIR BAGS, RADIO: 130 AM/FM/CD (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), Compass, BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Glass, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), 12V Outlet, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" High-Gloss Black Willys, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Tires: LT255/75R17 BSW Off Road, Sunrider Soft Top, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474.
Critics Agree
KBB.com 10 Most Fun SUVs, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $25,000.
Vehicle Features
