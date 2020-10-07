Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Reset filters

Within
KM
Include:
wheel drive

New and Used Hyundai for Sale

Showing 1-50 of 1,343
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury
$17,000
+ tax & lic
63,043KM
Red[Serrano Red]
Ride Time

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury AWD - Navigation - $189 B/W for sale in Abbotsford, BC

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury AWD - Navigation - $189 B/W
$27,999
+ tax & lic
59,003KM
Twilight Black
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford, BC

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury ** CUIR ** for sale in Val-d'Or, QC

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury ** CUIR **
$13,495
+ tax & lic
101,500KM
Blanc
Poirier Hyundai

Val-d'Or, QC

Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Luxury LUXURY EDITION | AWD | LEATHER | PANO SUNROOF | for sale in Kitchener, ON

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Luxury LUXURY EDITION | AWD | LEATHER | PANO SUNROOF |
$11,299
+ tax & lic
122,722KM
Grey
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred
$36,175
+ tax & lic
35KM
Twilight Black
401 Dixie Hyundai

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited AWD - LEATHER - PANO MOONROOF - NAV for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Limited AWD - LEATHER - PANO MOONROOF - NAV
$16,962
+ tax & lic
140,619KM
White
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Premium* AWD/B.tooth/Htd seats for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Premium* AWD/B.tooth/Htd seats
$13,996
+ tax & lic
147,281KM
Red
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited w/Navi - SELF CERTIFY - for sale in Sudbury, ON

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited w/Navi - SELF CERTIFY -
$6,500
+ tax & lic
155,000KM
Black
Palladino Honda

Sudbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe 3.3L AWD+SIEG/CHAUFF+GR.ELECTR+A/C for sale in Laval, QC

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

3.3L AWD+SIEG/CHAUFF+GR.ELECTR+A/C
$4,934
+ tax & lic
175,775KM
Noir
Chomedey Hyundai

Laval, QC

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE,awd,psunroof,back up camera,bluetooth for sale in Peterborough, ON

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE,awd,psunroof,back up camera,bluetooth
$16,209
+ tax & lic
125,416KM
Grey
Peterborough Kia

Peterborough, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4DR V6 AUTO GL for sale in Oshawa, ON

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR V6 AUTO GL
$7,980
+ tax & lic
178,000KM
Grey
Auto Plus Car Sales

Oshawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4DR V6 AUTO GL for sale in Oshawa, ON

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR V6 AUTO GL
$8,980
+ tax & lic
163,000KM
White
Auto Plus Car Sales

Oshawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Premium for sale in Calgary, AB

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Premium
$12,900
+ tax & lic
165,668KM
White
Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Calgary, AB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited for sale in Gatineau, QC

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Limited
$21,889
+ tax & lic
87,403KM
Bleu
Hull Hyundai

Gatineau, QC

Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT LUXURY AWD CUIR TOIT PANO MAGS for sale in Île-Perrot, QC

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT LUXURY AWD CUIR TOIT PANO MAGS
$16,999
+ tax & lic
84,123KM
Rouge
Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

Île-Perrot, QC

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SPORT PREMIUM AWD A/C MAGS BLUETOOTH for sale in Île-Perrot, QC

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SPORT PREMIUM AWD A/C MAGS BLUETOOTH
$17,999
+ tax & lic
98,957KM
Blanc
Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

Île-Perrot, QC

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT LUXURY AWD CUIR TOIT PANO MAGS for sale in Île-Perrot, QC

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT LUXURY AWD CUIR TOIT PANO MAGS
$18,999
+ tax & lic
102,853KM
Noir
Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

Île-Perrot, QC

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT LUXURY AWD CUIR TOIT PANO MAGS for sale in Île-Perrot, QC

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT LUXURY AWD CUIR TOIT PANO MAGS
$18,999
+ tax & lic
69,186KM
Rouge
Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

Île-Perrot, QC

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL XL LIMITED AWD 7 PASSAGER CUIR TOIT NAV for sale in Île-Perrot, QC

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL XL LIMITED AWD 7 PASSAGER CUIR TOIT NAV
$26,999
+ tax & lic
54,813KM
Argent
Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

Île-Perrot, QC

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe ESSENTIEL AWD A/C MAGS CAMERA DE RECUL for sale in Île-Perrot, QC

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

ESSENTIEL AWD A/C MAGS CAMERA DE RECUL
$23,999
+ tax & lic
53,946KM
Noir
Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

Île-Perrot, QC

Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe LIMITED| NAVIGATION| TOIT PANO for sale in Drummondville, QC

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED| NAVIGATION| TOIT PANO
$16,985
+ tax & lic
67,897KM
Rouge
Toyota Drummondville

Drummondville, QC

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential AWD w/Safety Pkg for sale in Richmond, BC

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD w/Safety Pkg
$24,495
+ tax & lic
31,380KM
Black
Columbia Chrysler

Richmond, BC

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL SPORT for sale in Kitchener, ON

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL SPORT
$7,995
+ tax & lic
188,000KM
Black
Paycan Motors Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L PREMIUM AUT0 AWD A/C CRUISE CONTROL 88K for sale in North York, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L PREMIUM AUT0 AWD A/C CRUISE CONTROL 88K
$12,990
+ tax & lic
88,196KM
Silver
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale in Sudbury, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

$40,414
+ tax & lic
CALL
Black
Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred
$31,888
+ tax & lic
28,194KM
Black
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium -Remote Start, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, New Tires for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium -Remote Start, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, New Tires
$23,400
+ tax & lic
44,490KM
Serrano Red
Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon, SK

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury 3,3 L 4 portes TI BA for sale in Ste-Brigitte-de-Laval, QC

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Luxury 3,3 L 4 portes TI BA
$17,879
+ tax & lic
95,788KM
Rouge
OCCASION VILLE DE QUÉBEC

Ste-Brigitte-de-Laval, QC

New 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.0T Ultimate AWD - Navigation - $276 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.0T Ultimate AWD - Navigation - $276 B/W
Sale Price
$44,361
+ tax & lic
CALL
Twilight Black
Myers Automotive Group

Nepean, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury* AWD/Htd Lthr/Pano/7 pass for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury* AWD/Htd Lthr/Pano/7 pass
$34,996
+ tax & lic
36,383KM
Black
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL for sale in Charlottetown, PE

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL
$6,995
+ tax & lic
149,403KM
Gray
Steele Auto Group

Charlottetown, PE

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD for sale in Cayuga, ON

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD
$24,995
+ tax & lic
69,833KM
Red
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury AWD+TOIT PANO+VOLANT/SIEGES CHAUFF+MAGS for sale in Laval, QC

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury AWD+TOIT PANO+VOLANT/SIEGES CHAUFF+MAGS
$21,989
+ tax & lic
90,726KM
Blanc
Chomedey Hyundai

Laval, QC

New 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.0T Luxury AWD - $257 B/W for sale in Kanata, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.0T Luxury AWD - $257 B/W
Sale Price
$41,244
+ tax & lic
CALL
Shimmering Silv
Myers Automotive Group

Kanata, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr 2.0T Auto for sale in North York, ON

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr 2.0T Auto
$10,980
+ tax & lic
185,400KM
Gray
Auto Island Inc.

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury for sale in Waterloo, ON

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury
$15,400
+ tax & lic
119,406KM
Black
Waterloo Honda

Waterloo, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred
$27,411
+ tax & lic
54,899KM
Black
Winnipeg Hyundai

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred 2.4 w/Sun & Leather Package for sale in North Vancouver, BC

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred 2.4 w/Sun & Leather Package
$39,559
+ tax & lic
20KM
Twilight
Jim Pattison Auto Group

North Vancouver, BC

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred 2.0T Adaptive Cruise | Bluelink | Panoramic Sunroof for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred 2.0T Adaptive Cruise | Bluelink | Panoramic Sunroof
$33,990
+ tax & lic
4,898KM
Stormy Sea
Birchwood Hyundai

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS ROOF LEATHER for sale in North York, ON

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS ROOF LEATHER
Sale Price
$6,995
+ tax & lic
183,001KM
White
Auto Resale Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium for sale in Weston, ON

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium
Sale Price
$13,500
+ tax & lic
182,000KM
Grey
Lawrence Auto Sales

Weston, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential AWD w/Safety Pkg - Accident Free / Local / One Owner for sale in Richmond, BC

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD w/Safety Pkg - Accident Free / Local / One Owner
$23,699
+ tax & lic
42,830KM
Black
Columbia Chrysler

Richmond, BC

Buy From Home Options
New 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred
$36,175
+ tax & lic
35KM
Nocturne Grey
401 Dixie Hyundai

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential 2.4 for sale in Huntsville, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential 2.4
$31,474
+ tax & lic
250KM
Black
Hyundai of Muskoka

Huntsville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 SE for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 SE
$20,995
+ tax & lic
95,000KM
White
Driving Forward Auto Group

Greater Sudbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GL Premium for sale in Orillia, ON

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Premium
$12,995
+ tax & lic
64,300KM
FROST WHITE PEARL
Auto Republic

Orillia, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4DR 2.0T SE for sale in Ste-Julie, QC

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 4DR 2.0T SE
$22,499
+ tax & lic
29,648KM
Noir
Riendeau Hyundai

Ste-Julie, QC

Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale in Laval, QC

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

$4,399
+ tax & lic
195,000KM
Gris
Autos BB

Laval, QC

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury | 6 Pass | Htd Leather | Panoroof | AWD for sale in St Catharines, ON

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Luxury | 6 Pass | Htd Leather | Panoroof | AWD
$19,495
+ tax & lic
96,981KM
Monaco White
Two Guys Quality Cars

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4L FWD Premium - $115 B/W for sale in Simcoe, ON

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.4L FWD Premium - $115 B/W
$12,498
+ tax & lic
123,695KM
MOONSTONE SILVER
Southcoast Hyundai

Simcoe, ON

Buy From Home Options