2017 Honda Pilot

131,707 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

EX-L RES

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

131,707KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9550480
  • Stock #: 502067
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H84HB502067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 131,707 KM

Vehicle Description


A versatile, roomy interior with spacious rear seats! Capable of towing up to 5,000 pounds and comfortably carrying eight passengers, this vehicle is the ultimate in utility. Options galore!!! AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Sunroof / Power & Heated Seats / Towpac / AM-FM-CD-DVD Player / Mp3 Playback / Aux & USB ports / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / HDMI Input / Rear Fold Down Entertainment System with Wireless Headphones / Retractable Sunshades / Rear Window Tinting / Heated Wheel / Backup Camera / Alloy Rims / Leather Seating / Dual Climate / 120VAC wall outlet



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

