Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
2017 Honda Pilot
EX-L RES
Location
131,707KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9550480
- Stock #: 502067
- VIN: 5FNYF6H84HB502067
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 131,707 KM
Vehicle Description
A versatile, roomy interior with spacious rear seats! Capable of towing up to 5,000 pounds and comfortably carrying eight passengers, this vehicle is the ultimate in utility. Options galore!!! AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Sunroof / Power & Heated Seats / Towpac / AM-FM-CD-DVD Player / Mp3 Playback / Aux & USB ports / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / HDMI Input / Rear Fold Down Entertainment System with Wireless Headphones / Retractable Sunshades / Rear Window Tinting / Heated Wheel / Backup Camera / Alloy Rims / Leather Seating / Dual Climate / 120VAC wall outlet
Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!
We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'
