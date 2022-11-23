$6,500+ tax & licensing
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
Auto World Truro
902-895-7444
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo
Location
Auto World Truro
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
902-895-7444
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
129,155KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9347938
- VIN: 1g1pc5sb2d7233756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,155 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 CHEVY CRUZE LT TURBO
Remote Start | Back up Camera | Only 129,155 kms
$6500 All In
As Traded, Must be gone by the Weekend!
**As Is, where is, does not include in-house warranty
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Climate Control
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
