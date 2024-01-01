$36,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
SEL AWC w/Premium Package/ LOADED!!
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
SEL AWC w/Premium Package/ LOADED!!
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$36,900
+ taxes & licensing
28,000KM
Used
VIN 5NMS3DAJ5MH337929
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1799
- Mileage 28,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
$36,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe