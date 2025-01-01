Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Toyota RAV4

62,480 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12168432

2023 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,480KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV4PC366175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,480 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 69,452 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro for sale in Truro, NS
2023 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro 51,273 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4 Door 4x4 for sale in Truro, NS
2023 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4 Door 4x4 47,176 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Zacks Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota RAV4