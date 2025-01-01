$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
2023 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,480KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3B1RFV4PC366175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,480 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 69,452 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro 51,273 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4 Door 4x4 47,176 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Zacks Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Zacks Auto Sales
902-843-3900
2023 Toyota RAV4