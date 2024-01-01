$5,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
"SkyActive Tech SPORT" certified +FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1545
- Mileage 302,575 KM
Vehicle Description
“Zoom Zoom ZOOM” fully loaded PUSH START backup CAMERA with SkyActiv Tech Package in high end SPORT car. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst., lic. & omvic fee). (UPGRADE TO 3YR. 70kM WARRANTY FOR ONLY $1200. + HST.). Please CALL (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
