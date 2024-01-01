$17,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
LX AWD
2018 Honda CR-V
LX AWD
$17,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 216,305 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Black/Grey cloth interior, standing on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a turbocharged 1.5L four (4) cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission layered with Honda's All-Wheel Drive system (AWD). Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, heated front seats, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth and so much more. Don't miss your chance to take home this 2018 Honda CR-V LX AWD! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY! With our No-Haggle, No-Hassle purchase experience you get peace of mind knowing our best price is upfront.1-Guaranteed Minimum 50% Remaining Tire Tread Life2-Guaranteed Minimum 50% Life Remaining on Brakes3-120 Point Safety Inspection4-Free Carfax Canada Vehicle History Report5-Complete Lube, Oil, & Filter Change6-Full Detailed Clean UpAncaster Toyota is the proud recipient of the latest, highest honour for Canadian Toyota Retailers, the Toyota President's Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction, Sales, and Service! We are serving Ancaster, Hamilton, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catharines, Welland, Niagara and the entire GHA and GTA
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
