Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Black/Grey cloth interior, standing on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a turbocharged 1.5L four (4) cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission layered with Hondas All-Wheel Drive system (AWD). Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, heated front seats, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth and so much more. Dont miss your chance to take home this 2018 Honda CR-V LX AWD! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY! With our No-Haggle, No-Hassle purchase experience you get peace of mind knowing our best price is upfront.1-Guaranteed Minimum 50% Remaining Tire Tread Life2-Guaranteed Minimum 50% Life Remaining on Brakes3-120 Point Safety Inspection4-Free Carfax Canada Vehicle History Report5-Complete Lube, Oil, & Filter Change6-Full Detailed Clean Up

Location

Ancaster Toyota

30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9

905-648-9910

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

216,305KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H23JH114375

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 216,305 KM

Vehicle Description

Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Black/Grey cloth interior, standing on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a turbocharged 1.5L four (4) cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission layered with Honda's All-Wheel Drive system (AWD). Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, heated front seats, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth and so much more.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Fuel economy city: 8.7L/100 km
Four wheel independent suspension
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7')
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Speakers: 4
Departure angle: 25 deg
Fuel economy highway: 7.2L/100 km
Approach angle: 21 deg
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Front tires: 235/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 235/65HR17.0
Auto high-beam headlights
Engine displacement: 1.5 L
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Rear headroom: 996mm (39.2)
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front shoulder room: 1,470mm (57.9)
Fuel economy combined: 8.0L/100 km
Drive type: all-wheel
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Ground clearance (max): 208mm (8.2)
Horsepower: 190hp @ 5,600RPM
Torque: 179 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,146 L (76 cu.ft.)
Engine horsepower: 190hp @ 5,600RPM
Engine torque: 179 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 73.0mm x 89.5mm (2.87 x 3.52)
GVWR: 2,130kg (4,696lbs)
Exterior length: 4,586mm (180.6)
Exterior height: 1,689mm (66.5)
Wheelbase: 2,660mm (104.7)
Front legroom: 1,050mm (41.3)
Rear legroom: 1,025mm (40.4)
Front hiproom: 1,400mm (55.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,257mm (49.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Interior cargo volume: 1,110 L (39 cu.ft.)
Exterior body width: 1,849mm (72.8)
Front headroom: 1,018mm (40.1)
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
Curb weight: 1,557kg (3,433lbs)
Passenger volume: 2,999L (105.9 cu.ft.)
Appearance: digital
Engine litres: 1.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Honda CR-V