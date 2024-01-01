Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

154,548 KM

Details Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 SL Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 SL Premium

Location

Raes Auto Sales

692 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4M 4S4

705-726-0006

  1. 1707247134
  2. 1707247134
  3. 1707247134
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
154,548KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5n1dr2mm5jc572504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Pearl Coat
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 154,548 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Raes Auto Sales

Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder 4x4 SL Premium for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Nissan Pathfinder 4x4 SL Premium 154,548 KM $24,888 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Quest 4dr SV for sale in Barrie, ON
2013 Nissan Quest 4dr SV 192,039 KM $12,988 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Compass NORTH 4X4 for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Jeep Compass NORTH 4X4 128,901 KM $20,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Raes Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Raes Auto Sales

Raes Auto Sales

692 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4M 4S4

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-0006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Raes Auto Sales

705-726-0006

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Pathfinder