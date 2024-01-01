Menu
Prestige Motors Midland<br/> <br/> 2014 Nissan Pathfinder PlatinumFour-Wheel Drive, 7 Seater <br/> VIN# 5N1AR2MM6EC667238 <br/> $11,997.00 + HST & LIC <br/> <br/> <br/> View Our Online Showroom 24/7 Cant make it to our dealership right away? No problem! Browse our online showroom 24/7 @ www.prestigemotors.ca to discover more quality vehicles. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available O.A.C. Apply online today!<br/> <br/> Welcome to Prestige Motors - Your Trusted Family-Owned Dealership in Midland!At Prestige Motors, were a family-owned and operated business proudly serving Midland for over two decades. Our commitment is to provide you with a seamless and straightforward vehicle buying experience. We pride ourselves on offering a friendly, no-pressure environment and a diverse range of vehicles to suit your needs. <br/> <br/> Why Choose Prestige Motors?- All our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED, with no hidden fees. <br/> - The advertised price is what you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. <br/> - Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with your new vehicle purchase! <br/> <br/> <br/> Extended Warranties Available:For added peace of mind, we offer extended warranties through Lubrico, tailored to your driving habits and budget. <br/> <br/> <br/> Trade-In Your Vehicle:Considering a trade-in? Let us know, and well assist you in finding the best deal. <br/> <br/> <br/> Contact Us:Ready to explore this Nissan Pathfinder or any other vehicle in our inventory? Get in touch with us today via e-mail, phone, or visit us in person. <br/> <br/> <br/> Thank you for considering Prestige Motors for your automotive needs. We look forward to helping you find your next ride!

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

174,350 KM

$11,997

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

Prestige Motors

11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1

705-529-2771

$11,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,350KM
VIN 5N1AR2MM6EC667238

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 174,350 KM

Prestige Motors

Prestige Motors

11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1
2014 Nissan Pathfinder