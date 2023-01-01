$23,995+ tax & licensing
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2019 Volkswagen Golf
Comfortline S HATCHBACK!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
90,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9485244
- VIN: 3VWG57AU9KM022802
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,500 KM
Vehicle Description
THE GOLF HAS THE NEW 1.4L TURBO ENGINE AND COMBINED WITH THE NEW 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION IT GETS AMAZING GAS MILEAGE!! WITH THE SQUARED OFF BACK IT IS INCREDIBLE FOR STORAGE AS WELL. THE GOLF S ALSO COMES WITH SD CARD, USB AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
