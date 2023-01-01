Menu
2019 Volkswagen Golf

90,500 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Comfortline S HATCHBACK!!

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Comfortline S HATCHBACK!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

90,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9485244
  • VIN: 3VWG57AU9KM022802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,500 KM

Vehicle Description

THE GOLF HAS THE NEW 1.4L TURBO ENGINE AND COMBINED WITH THE NEW 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION IT GETS AMAZING GAS MILEAGE!! WITH THE SQUARED OFF BACK IT IS INCREDIBLE FOR STORAGE AS WELL. THE GOLF S ALSO COMES WITH SD CARD, USB AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
