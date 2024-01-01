Menu
THE JETTA COMES WITH THE 1.4L INLINE TURBOCHARGED 4 CYLINDER ENGINE THAT IS CONNECTED TO AN EIGHT SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AND GETS AMAZING GAS MILEAGE AND GREAT ACCELERATION!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, NEW TIRES AND BRAKES, THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENISNG EXTRA.WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE FINANCING OR A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!

Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

$19,995
+ tax & licensing

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

113,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWC57BUXKM091206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,400 KM

Vehicle Description

THE JETTA COMES WITH THE 1.4L INLINE TURBOCHARGED 4 CYLINDER ENGINE THAT IS CONNECTED TO AN EIGHT SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AND GETS AMAZING GAS MILEAGE AND GREAT ACCELERATION!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, NEW TIRES AND BRAKES, THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENISNG EXTRA.WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE FINANCING OR A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

