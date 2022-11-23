$32,800+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
Special Edition, AWD
Location
33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
37,197KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9427890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 37,197 KM
Vehicle Description
$0 Down - Financing Available On Select Vehicles *O.A.C* - Note : Pricing does not include HST or licensing.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Rear Cargo Mat
Dual zone Heat/AC
Wi-Fi Capable
Formed Rubber Floor Mats
