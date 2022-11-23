Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan Rogue

37,197 KM

Details Description Features

$32,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

705-426-4160

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

Special Edition, AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Rogue

Special Edition, AWD

Location

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

705-426-4160

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

37,197KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9427890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,197 KM

Vehicle Description

$0 Down - Financing Available On Select Vehicles *O.A.C* - Note : Pricing does not include HST or licensing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Rear Cargo Mat
Dual zone Heat/AC
Wi-Fi Capable
Formed Rubber Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

2017 Chevrolet Spark...
 8,825 KM
$16,800 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Ram 2500 ...
 247,920 KM
$28,800 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 2500 Outdoo...
 223,140 KM
$30,800 + tax & lic

Email Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

Call Dealer

705-426-XXXX

(click to show)

705-426-4160

Alternate Numbers
705-426-4080
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory