2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

160,668 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

COMFORTLINE

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

160,668KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9570427
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX7FW588835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,668 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice all wheel drive suv, comes equipped with back up camera, heated seats, Bluetooth, automatic transmission. Our vehicles come certified with car fax.  We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come.

We welcome all trades!  Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd.

All vehicles sold are subject to taxes and licensing fee’s

We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-XXXX

519-282-7771

