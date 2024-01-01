$37,555+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali - Leather Seats
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali - Leather Seats
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$37,555
+ taxes & licensing
117,636KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2PEJ3HG315758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,636 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Denali Ultimate Package!
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
Style meets substance inside this 2017 Sierra 1500. From the exceptional storage space in the center console, to its comfort and convenience features, this Sierra 1500 truly has no equal. This 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
This 2017 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 117,636 kms. It's onyx black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Denali. This Sierra 1500 Denali is the top of the line and comes packed with luxurious features and top grade materials. High-end equipment consists of full features 12 way - power leather seats with heating and cooling options, Intellilink with an 8 inch touch screen and navigation system, a premium Bose audio system, an enhanced driver alert package with forward collision alert, lane keep assist, Ultrasonic front and rear parking assist plus much more. It also comes with unique exterior styling details include exclusive aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Denali Ultimate Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
$37,555
+ taxes & licensing
Bolton GM
905-857-3677
2017 GMC Sierra 1500