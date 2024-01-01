$37,995+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Z71 Elev. Remote CarPlay XM A/C Backup Camera
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Z71 Elev. Remote CarPlay XM A/C Backup Camera
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,105 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean, LOW KM, CarFax One-Owner GMC Sierra 1500 from Kingston, ON! This SLE Crew Cab Z71 4x4 looks awesome in its White paint with custom upgrades and elevation package! The exterior features keyless entry with a remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, a top-mounted lightbar, black window and door handle coverings, tinted privacy glass, beautiful Black Factory alloy wheels, black step sides, rear bumper steps, tow hitch, spray-in bedliner, soft rolling tonneau cover, "Back Country" custom decals, 'rear rack', a powerful 5.3L V8 engine and automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth power-adjustable front seats with lumbar control, power-adjustable driver pedals, power door locks, windows and mirrors, integrated electronic trailer brake controller and electronic 4x4 selection, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi settings, Compass/OnStar Navigation, Backup Camera and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, sliding rear window, hill descent assist, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, Universal Garage door opener, wireless device charger and more! Well-optioned truck!
Carfax Claims Free, Good KM, One-Owner!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-623-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2906