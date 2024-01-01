2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
Super-Clean, LOW KM, CarFax One-Owner GMC Sierra 1500 from Kingston, ON! This SLE Crew Cab Z71 4x4 looks awesome in its White paint with custom upgrades and elevation package! The exterior features keyless entry with a remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, a top-mounted lightbar, black window and door handle coverings, tinted privacy glass, beautiful Black Factory alloy wheels, black step sides, rear bumper steps, tow hitch, spray-in bedliner, soft rolling tonneau cover, Back Country custom decals, rear rack, a powerful 5.3L V8 engine and automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth power-adjustable front seats with lumbar control, power-adjustable driver pedals, power door locks, windows and mirrors, integrated electronic trailer brake controller and electronic 4x4 selection, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi settings, Compass/OnStar Navigation, Backup Camera and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, sliding rear window, hill descent assist, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, Universal Garage door opener, wireless device charger and more!  Well-optioned truck!

Carfax Claims Free, Good KM, One-Owner!

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,105 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 GMC Sierra 1500