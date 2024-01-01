$28,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Mazda CX-3
GS Auto FWD
2022 Mazda CX-3
GS Auto FWD
Location
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2
905-775-6162
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
4,327KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1DKDC74N1602185
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 4,327 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
2023 Buick Encore GX AWD Preferred 9,107 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Hyundai Elantra Essential 447 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
2016 Fleetwood Bounder 34T 13,389 KM $106,995 + tax & lic
Email Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2
Call Dealer
905-775-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
905-775-6162
2022 Mazda CX-3