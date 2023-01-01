Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Kia Sorento

187,211 KM

Details Description Features

$10,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,910

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

Contact Seller
2011 Kia Sorento

2011 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr I4 Auto LX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr I4 Auto LX

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

  1. 9538639
  2. 9538639
  3. 9538639
  4. 9538639
  5. 9538639
  6. 9538639
  7. 9538639
  8. 9538639
  9. 9538639
  10. 9538639
  11. 9538639
  12. 9538639
  13. 9538639
  14. 9538639
  15. 9538639
Contact Seller

$10,910

+ taxes & licensing

187,211KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9538639
  • Stock #: O90048
  • VIN: 5XYKTCA16BGO90048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,211 KM

Vehicle Description

TRADE IN! drives good! ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH TWO SETS OF TIRES AMD RIMS, LIMITED ON FINANCING OPTIONS BUT STILL WE CAN ARRANGE A SHORT TERM FOR YOU !

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME location!!

MEMBER OF THE U.C.D.A

CHECK US OUT ON GOOGLE.  

Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyones lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket,aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $699 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING)

Vehicle Features

3-Point Rear Seat Belts
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
airbag
seat belt
Dual-note horn
Rear child safety door locks
Impact-sensing door unlock
3-point front seat belts w/height adjustment
(3) child seat anchorage holders
Front side-impact airbags
Downhill brake control
Hill assist control
Roll over protection
Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger switch
Electric brake distribution
1st & 2nd row side curtain airbags w/roll over sensor
All Wheel Drive
Locking Differential
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Transmission shift interlock
54 amp/hr battery w/battery saver
110 amp alternator
Ignition key interlock
Rear tow hook
Enhanced shock absorbers
Roof Rails
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front/rear mud guards
Front fog lamps
Rear fixed intermittent wiper w/washer
Chrome rear garnish
Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
Auto Headlights
P235/65R17 tires
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: turn signal indicator
Tinted solar glass windshield w/sunband
Rear tinted privacy windows
2-speed front variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer & de-icer
Lift-type tailgate
Body-colour upper bumper -inc: black lower trim
Black lower side moulding
Black wheel arches
Trip Computer
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Rear Heat Ducts
Locking glove box
Front/rear floor mats
(2) front cup holders
Cargo net hooks
Front centre console w/armrest
Rear defroster w/timer
(3) assist grips
Electric Fuel Door Release
Driver side 2-turn lock system
Air conditioning w/air filter
Rear centre console w/(2) cup holders
Tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/cruise & audio control
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down
Front/rear map pockets
Chrome accent door handles
Dual extendable sunvisors -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors w/covers
Front map lamp w/sunglass holder
Rear parking sonar
Metal & wood grain interior accents
antenna
(6) SPEAKERS
Bluetooth hands-free link
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: auxiliary input jack
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 3-months free subscription
check engine
2.4L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
adjustable headrests
17 ALLOY WHEELS
Oil pressure
low fuel
low washer fluid
door ajar
pretensioners
load limiters
USB port
(3) adjustable headrests
door/liftgate ajar
(1) rear
front door courtesy
damper
cargo
Luggage under floor storage box
EcoMinder indicator
iPod Cable
(3) 12V pwr outlets -inc: (2) front
Black accent trim -inc: door garnish
Warning chimes -inc: key in ignition
Warning lights -inc: ABS check
sill side
driver height adjuster
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat w/double-folding functions
Lighting -inc: centre room
Cloth sliding/reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CA Auto Sales

2011 Kia Sorento AWD...
 187,211 KM
$10,910 + tax & lic
2005 Jeep TJ 2dr Spo...
 189,211 KM
$9,410 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 48,981 KM
$36,510 + tax & lic

Email CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

Call Dealer

905-796-XXXX

(click to show)

905-796-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory