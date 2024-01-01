Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Rare 7 seater opetion package !!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE !!! LOADED EX model with heated leather seats, HUGE pano roof, navigation and so much MORE.. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, Dealer serviced with a great service history as well. Very very well mainatined unit. Runs great, recent tires, brakes tune up and so much MORE !!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2011 Kia Sorento

180,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr V6 Auto EX Lux w/2-Tone Trim/3rd Row

2011 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr V6 Auto EX Lux w/2-Tone Trim/3rd Row

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
VIN 5XYKUDA2XBG069408

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 180,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Rare 7 seater opetion package !!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE !!! LOADED EX model with heated leather seats, HUGE pano roof, navigation and so much MORE.. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, Dealer serviced with a great service history as well. Very very well mainatined unit. Runs great, recent tires, brakes tune up and so much MORE !!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-XXXX

905-878-1797

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2011 Kia Sorento