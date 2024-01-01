$9,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Kia Sorento
AWD 4dr V6 Auto EX Lux w/2-Tone Trim/3rd Row
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Rare 7 seater opetion package !!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE !!! LOADED EX model with heated leather seats, HUGE pano roof, navigation and so much MORE.. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, Dealer serviced with a great service history as well. Very very well mainatined unit. Runs great, recent tires, brakes tune up and so much MORE !!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
