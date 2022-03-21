$9,900+ tax & licensing
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Sonata
4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto SE *Ltd Avail*
Location
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
231,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8692205
- Stock #: HSL6
- VIN: 5NPEC4AC0DH680990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 231,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 SONATA FULLY LOADED WITH LEATHER HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS-MIRRORS-AC-CD COMES CERTIFIED WITH 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6