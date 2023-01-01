Menu
2013 Subaru Forester

203,221 KM

Details Description Features

$9,810

+ tax & licensing
CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

5dr Wgn Auto 2.5X Convenience

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

203,221KM
Used
  • Stock #: 438727
  • VIN: JF2SHCDCODH438727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

NEW CAR DEALER TRADE IN SEEMS PRETTY RELIABLE ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH HEATED SEATS! NICE BIG SUNROOF! GOOD TIRES! COMES WITH BOTH SETS OF KEYS AND HAS NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS CARFAX !

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME location!!

MEMBER OF THE U.C.D.A

CHECK US OUT ON GOOGLE.  

Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyones lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket,aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $699 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING)

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
SPLASH GUARDS
Black door handles
Rear window defogger w/timer
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/washer
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors
Contoured multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-off feature
P215/65HR16 Bridgestone Dueler mud & snow all-season tires
T155/70D17 Bridgestone Tracompa-2 spare tire under cargo area
Dual-sided galvanized steel hood w/gas strut support
Raised profile roof rails
Cruise Control
Dual visor vanity mirrors
Lockable glove box
front door courtesy lights
Front map lights
Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm
Engine immobilizer system
Air conditioning w/air filtration
Illuminated ignition key ring
Overhead storage compartment
Pwr windows w/driver auto-down
Anti-theft security system
Dome light w/off delay
SPORTSHIFT gear position & mode indicator
Forester embroidered floor mats
Adjustable dash illumination
Outboard assist grips
Rear seat heating & air conditioning ducts
Front passenger seatback storage
Adjustable front armrest
3D luminescent gauges w/metal trim
Illuminated driver side window switches
Illuminated tray centre console storage
Multi-function console storage w/removable partition
Soft-grip hand brake
Soft-grip gear selector
Ambient overhead light
Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front seat side-impact airbags
Side-impact door beams
Front & rear crumple zones
Transmission shift lock
Impact-absorbing driver footrest
Rear child safety seat ISO-FIX/LATCH anchor system
Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
Advanced ring-shaped reinforcement frame
Collapsible brake pedal & steering column
Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags -inc: passenger occupant detection system
3-point ALR rear seat belts -inc: integrated outboard shoulder belt anchors
Lock-Up Torque Converter
4-wheel independent suspension
Direct ignition system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electronic throttle control
Double wishbone rear suspension
Engine-speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)
MacPherson strut front suspension w/lower L-arms
Full-time all-wheel drive w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch
Pwr front ventilated disc brakes w/dual-piston calipers/rear solid disc brakes
(4) speakers
Roof-mounted antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
coolant temp
outside temp
load limiters
fuel economy
Radio data system
auxiliary input
Speed-Sensitive Volume
(2) front & (2) rear cup holders
pwr driver lumbar support
full needle sweep on start-up
In-door storage compartments -inc: front/rear door integrated bottle holders
16 x 6.5 aluminum 5-spoke wheels
height-adjustable shoulder belt anchors
3-point front seat belts -inc: pretensioners
Tinted windshield -inc: UV protection
upper sunshade band
Reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver adjustment
6-way manual front passenger adjustment w/height adjustment
height-adjustable active head restraints
60/40-split flat-folding rear contoured bench seat w/folding centre armrest
removable & adjustable headrests
digital dual trip odometer
fuel door location
digital LED clock
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve horizontally opposed 4-cyl Subaru boxer engine -inc: active valve lift system
iridium-tipped spark plugs
4-speed direct control automatic transmission w/manual mode
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: WMA & MP3 capability
MediaHub w/iPod/USB audio integration
text display

