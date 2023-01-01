2013 Subaru Forester...

$9,810 + taxes & licensing 2 0 3 , 2 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9477972

9477972 Stock #: 438727

438727 VIN: JF2SHCDCODH438727

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 438727

Mileage 203,221 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Tinted Glass Chrome Grille SPLASH GUARDS Black door handles Rear window defogger w/timer Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/washer Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors Contoured multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-off feature P215/65HR16 Bridgestone Dueler mud & snow all-season tires T155/70D17 Bridgestone Tracompa-2 spare tire under cargo area Dual-sided galvanized steel hood w/gas strut support Raised profile roof rails Interior Cruise Control Dual visor vanity mirrors Lockable glove box front door courtesy lights Front map lights Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm Engine immobilizer system Air conditioning w/air filtration Illuminated ignition key ring Overhead storage compartment Pwr windows w/driver auto-down Anti-theft security system Dome light w/off delay SPORTSHIFT gear position & mode indicator Forester embroidered floor mats Adjustable dash illumination Outboard assist grips Rear seat heating & air conditioning ducts Front passenger seatback storage Adjustable front armrest 3D luminescent gauges w/metal trim Illuminated driver side window switches Illuminated tray centre console storage Multi-function console storage w/removable partition Soft-grip hand brake Soft-grip gear selector Ambient overhead light Safety Brake Assist Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) Front seat side-impact airbags Side-impact door beams Front & rear crumple zones Transmission shift lock Impact-absorbing driver footrest Rear child safety seat ISO-FIX/LATCH anchor system Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor Advanced ring-shaped reinforcement frame Collapsible brake pedal & steering column Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags -inc: passenger occupant detection system 3-point ALR rear seat belts -inc: integrated outboard shoulder belt anchors Mechanical Lock-Up Torque Converter 4-wheel independent suspension Direct ignition system Front & rear stabilizer bars Electronic throttle control Double wishbone rear suspension Engine-speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) MacPherson strut front suspension w/lower L-arms Full-time all-wheel drive w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch Pwr front ventilated disc brakes w/dual-piston calipers/rear solid disc brakes Media / Nav / Comm (4) speakers Roof-mounted antenna Bluetooth Streaming Audio Convenience Instrumentation -inc: tachometer Additional Features coolant temp outside temp load limiters fuel economy Radio data system auxiliary input Speed-Sensitive Volume (2) front & (2) rear cup holders pwr driver lumbar support full needle sweep on start-up In-door storage compartments -inc: front/rear door integrated bottle holders 16 x 6.5 aluminum 5-spoke wheels height-adjustable shoulder belt anchors 3-point front seat belts -inc: pretensioners Tinted windshield -inc: UV protection upper sunshade band Reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver adjustment 6-way manual front passenger adjustment w/height adjustment height-adjustable active head restraints 60/40-split flat-folding rear contoured bench seat w/folding centre armrest removable & adjustable headrests digital dual trip odometer fuel door location digital LED clock 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve horizontally opposed 4-cyl Subaru boxer engine -inc: active valve lift system iridium-tipped spark plugs 4-speed direct control automatic transmission w/manual mode AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: WMA & MP3 capability MediaHub w/iPod/USB audio integration text display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.