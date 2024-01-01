2015 Chevrolet Equinox

Rear

Steering

Exhaust

Armrest

battery

bumpers

door handles

fuel level

alternator

liftgate

Single

rear cargo area

Visors

POWER OUTLETS

body-colour

MIRRORS

BLACK

map pocket

ENGINE

brakes

headlamps

steering column

Manual climate control

Lighting

WINDOWS

4-wheel antilock

Defogger

Glass

Mouldings

Tires

driver and front passenger

manual-folding

Seat

4-wheel disc

Axle

power-assist

Tire

3-point

4 auxiliary with covers

Mirror

all seating positions

front seatback

interior with theatre dimming

single trip odometer

tilt and telescopic

driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

charcoal with chrome surround

120 amps

Audio system feature

Instrumentation includes speedometer

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren)

P225/65R17 all-season

Wiper

Wipers

centre-mounted dome

engine temperature and tachometer

rear manual with fixed glass

rear-window electric

inside rearview manual day/night

1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.

1 in console

12-volt includes 1 front of console

2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door

2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline

4G LTE coverage

525 CCA

80-watt 6-speaker system mid-range speakers in each door and tweeters in the A-pillars.

Charcoal lower rocker

Hill Start-Assist (HSA)

Refined Ride

Safety belts 3-point

ambient lighting on centre stack surround

and centre console cupholders

compact spare with steel wheel

driver and right-front passenger

electric-variable

front and rear body-colour with Charcoal lowers

front centre with armrest and concealed storage

front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar

front passenger and rear outboards

front variable-speed

halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control

height-adjustable includes pretensioners

intermittent with washer

intermittent with washer.

maintenance free with rundown protection

optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms

outside power-adjustable

power with Express-Down on all 4 doors

rear centre with dual cup holders

rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar

rear variable-speed

roof-mounted

system limitations and further details.)

for child safety seats

2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm

Drivetrain

172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)

blackwall (Included and only available with (RSB) 17 (43.2 cm) aluminum wheels.)

4960 lbs. (2250 kg) (Requires front-wheel drive vehicles and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)