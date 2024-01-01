Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Elevate your driving experience with the 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, where versatility meets style. This compact SUV seamlessly blends performance, comfort, and technology, making every journey a thrilling adventure.<br><br>Key Features:<br><br>Efficient Performance:<br><br>Experience responsive handling and impressive fuel efficiency, whether navigating city streets or conquering highways.<br>Spacious Interior:<br><br>Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, with a versatile interior design that adapts to your ever-changing needs.<br>Advanced Technology:<br><br>Stay connected and entertained with intuitive tech features, including a touchscreen infotainment system and available Wi-Fi hotspot.<br>Safety First:<br><br>Drive with confidence knowing the Equinox is equipped with advanced safety technologies to keep you and your loved ones protected on every journey.<br>Sleek Design:<br><br>Make a statement on the road with the Equinoxs modern exterior design, complemented by stylish accents and dynamic lines.<br>Why Choose the Equinox:<br>Whether youre seeking comfort for daily commutes, space for family adventures, or efficiency for weekend getaways, the 2015 Chevrolet Equinox delivers it all in one sleek package. Discover the perfect balance of performance and versatility with the Equinox today.<br><br>Call: 647-298-2636 to schedule your test drive and embark on your next adventure with the 2015 Chevrolet Equinox!<br><br>Address: 159 Rutherford Rd South Brampton Ontario.<br><br><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1711825177213_4327915111829459 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong><br></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1688757063835_37448718711902895 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

150,132 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR LS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR LS

Location

Gracious Auto

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

905-230-2350

  1. 11124856
  2. 11124856
  3. 11124856
  4. 11124856
  5. 11124856
  6. 11124856
  7. 11124856
Contact Seller

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
150,132KM
Used
VIN 2gnalaek3f6107661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,132 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate your driving experience with the 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, where versatility meets style. This compact SUV seamlessly blends performance, comfort, and technology, making every journey a thrilling adventure.

Key Features:

Efficient Performance:

Experience responsive handling and impressive fuel efficiency, whether navigating city streets or conquering highways.
Spacious Interior:

Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, with a versatile interior design that adapts to your ever-changing needs.
Advanced Technology:

Stay connected and entertained with intuitive tech features, including a touchscreen infotainment system and available Wi-Fi hotspot.
Safety First:

Drive with confidence knowing the Equinox is equipped with advanced safety technologies to keep you and your loved ones protected on every journey.
Sleek Design:

Make a statement on the road with the Equinox's modern exterior design, complemented by stylish accents and dynamic lines.
Why Choose the Equinox:
Whether you're seeking comfort for daily commutes, space for family adventures, or efficiency for weekend getaways, the 2015 Chevrolet Equinox delivers it all in one sleek package. Discover the perfect balance of performance and versatility with the Equinox today.

Call: 647-298-2636 to schedule your test drive and embark on your next adventure with the 2015 Chevrolet Equinox!

Address: 159 Rutherford Rd South Brampton Ontario.


Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
cupholders
Assist handles
Dual front map lights
Seat adjuster front driver power lumbar and power height adjuster
Compass display included in Driver Information Centre (DIC) (Not available with (UE0) OnStar delete.)

Safety

Brake Assist
safety belts
OnStar with 4G LTE provides a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet (Deleted when (UE0) OnStar delete is ordered. Services and connectivity may vary by model and conditions. 4G LTE service is available in select markets. Terms and condition...

Media / Nav / Comm

antenna
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system and HMI (Human Machine Interface) (Bluetooth for phone only when equipped with (UE1) OnStar. Deleted with (UE0) OnStar delete.)

Windows

Tinted

Convenience

Console

Suspension

Suspension

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
GVWR
E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable.)

Trim

Grille

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
Exhaust
Armrest
battery
bumpers
door handles
fuel level
alternator
liftgate
Single
rear cargo area
Visors
POWER OUTLETS
body-colour
MIRRORS
BLACK
map pocket
ENGINE
brakes
headlamps
steering column
Manual climate control
Lighting
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Mouldings
Tires
driver and front passenger
manual-folding
Seat
4-wheel disc
Axle
power-assist
Tire
3-point
4 auxiliary with covers
Mirror
all seating positions
front seatback
interior with theatre dimming
single trip odometer
tilt and telescopic
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
charcoal with chrome surround
120 amps
Audio system feature
Instrumentation includes speedometer
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren)
P225/65R17 all-season
Wiper
Wipers
centre-mounted dome
engine temperature and tachometer
rear manual with fixed glass
rear-window electric
inside rearview manual day/night
1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.
1 in console
12-volt includes 1 front of console
2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door
2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline
4G LTE coverage
525 CCA
80-watt 6-speaker system mid-range speakers in each door and tweeters in the A-pillars.
Charcoal lower rocker
Hill Start-Assist (HSA)
Refined Ride
Safety belts 3-point
ambient lighting on centre stack surround
and centre console cupholders
compact spare with steel wheel
driver and right-front passenger
electric-variable
front and rear body-colour with Charcoal lowers
front centre with armrest and concealed storage
front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar
front passenger and rear outboards
front variable-speed
halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
height-adjustable includes pretensioners
intermittent with washer
intermittent with washer.
maintenance free with rundown protection
optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms
outside power-adjustable
power with Express-Down on all 4 doors
rear centre with dual cup holders
rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar
rear variable-speed
roof-mounted
system limitations and further details.)
for child safety seats
2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm
Drivetrain
172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)
blackwall (Included and only available with (RSB) 17 (43.2 cm) aluminum wheels.)
4960 lbs. (2250 kg) (Requires front-wheel drive vehicles and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
3.23 final drive ratio (Requires 1LF26 model and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gracious Auto

Used 2018 Ford Transit VAN T-250 148
2018 Ford Transit VAN T-250 148" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr 277,999 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-150 130
2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-150 130" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Sliding RH Dr 195,258 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 GMC Yukon XL 4WD 4dr 1500 SLT for sale in Brampton, ON
2013 GMC Yukon XL 4WD 4dr 1500 SLT 456,959 KM $11,900 + tax & lic

Email Gracious Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gracious Auto

Gracious Auto

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

Call Dealer

905-230-XXXX

(click to show)

905-230-2350

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Gracious Auto

905-230-2350

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Equinox