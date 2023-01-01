Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Journey

147,300 KM

Details Description Features

$9,978

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,978

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

  1. 1675651160
  2. 1675651160
  3. 1675651160
  4. 1675651160
  5. 1675651160
  6. 1675651160
  7. 1675651160
  8. 1675651160
  9. 1675651160
  10. 1675651160
  11. 1675651160
  12. 1675651160
  13. 1675651160
  14. 1675651160
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,978

+ taxes & licensing

147,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9587575
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB0FT628494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified - Air Conditioning - Cruise Control - Keyless Entry - Power Windows - Carfax Available - 6 Month Extended Warranty Included in the price

**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title

Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED

Don’t miss out on getting this beautiful 2015 Dodge Journey for only $9,978 Plus HST and Licensing that is equipped with a 2.4L DOHC dual VVT 16-valve I4 engine Automatic Transmission Vehicle Options : Power Windows, Power Locks, Tilt Steering and much more. 

Buy with confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Included
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

2018 Chevrolet Malib...
 127,800 KM
$18,788 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Malib...
 127,800 KM
$18,788 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Laramie
 84,340 KM
$35,880 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Call Dealer

905-531-XXXX

(click to show)

905-531-5370

Quick Links
Directions Inventory