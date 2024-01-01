Menu
<p>The 2018 Ford Transit 150 Extended with 277,999 kilometers on the odometer is a and well-traveled commercial van that has proven its reliability. Priced at $24500, this Transit 150 Extended represents a cost-effective option for businesses or individuals in need of a durable workhorse.</p><br><br><p>Under the hood, the Transit 150 Extended is powered by a robust engine that has demonstrated its longevity and capability, making it well-suited for heavy-duty tasks and long-distance hauling. The vans drivetrain is designed to withstand the rigors of commercial use, providing continued performance on the road.</p><br><br><p>The extended body of this Transit 150 model ensures an expansive cargo space, making it an ideal choice for businesses requiring ample room for transporting goods, equipment, or materials. </p><br><br><p>The Transit 150 Extended retains Fords distinctive design, offering a professional and utilitarian appearance. The practicality of the elongated body is complemented by the durability of the overall construction.</p><br><br><p>Inside the cabin, the Transit 150 Extended provides a functional workspace for drivers, with a comfortable seating arrangement and intuitive controls. </p><br><br><p>The asking price of $24500 on this Transit 150 Extended, making it an attractive option for business buyers seeking a reliable commercial van.</p><br><br><p>In conclusion, the Transit 150 Extended represents a cost-effective solution for those in need of a spacious and proven commercial van. With its durable construction and reliable service, this van offers a compelling option for businesses or individuals looking for a practical and an amazing work vehicle</p><br><br><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1707341329046_9201216993734842 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1688757063835_37448718711902895 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

277,999 KM

Details Description Features

VAN T-250 148" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

277,999KM
Used
VIN 1ftyr2ym8jkb38824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 277,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
95 L Fuel Tank
1791.7 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Interior

Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Front Cloth Headliner
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Partial Floor Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
4 Front Speakers -inc: No rear speakers

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Exterior

Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black front bumper
Black rear step bumper
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW

Additional Features

odometer
GVWR: 9
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Tachometer and Trip Odometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
000 lbs

2018 Ford Transit