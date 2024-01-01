$24,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Transit
VAN T-250 148" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr
Location
Gracious Auto
159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4
905-230-2350
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 277,999 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Ford Transit 150 Extended with 277,999 kilometers on the odometer is a and well-traveled commercial van that has proven its reliability. Priced at $24500, this Transit 150 Extended represents a cost-effective option for businesses or individuals in need of a durable workhorse.
Under the hood, the Transit 150 Extended is powered by a robust engine that has demonstrated its longevity and capability, making it well-suited for heavy-duty tasks and long-distance hauling. The van's drivetrain is designed to withstand the rigors of commercial use, providing continued performance on the road.
The extended body of this Transit 150 model ensures an expansive cargo space, making it an ideal choice for businesses requiring ample room for transporting goods, equipment, or materials.
The Transit 150 Extended retains Ford's distinctive design, offering a professional and utilitarian appearance. The practicality of the elongated body is complemented by the durability of the overall construction.
Inside the cabin, the Transit 150 Extended provides a functional workspace for drivers, with a comfortable seating arrangement and intuitive controls.
The asking price of $24500 on this Transit 150 Extended, making it an attractive option for business buyers seeking a reliable commercial van.
In conclusion, the Transit 150 Extended represents a cost-effective solution for those in need of a spacious and proven commercial van. With its durable construction and reliable service, this van offers a compelling option for businesses or individuals looking for a practical and an amazing work vehicle
