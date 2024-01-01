Menu
**GT+*** *SUNROOF *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*

* | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car

Year: 2021
Make: dodge 
Model: CHARGER GT+
Kms: 89,320
Price: 29,880$

Sport empire cars 
Don't miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous loaded sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2021 Charger GT with extremely low kms of 89,320KMS!! For the low price of $29,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape extremely low kms clean unit. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, alcantara seats, push button start 3.6L engine and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won't last long book an appointment for test drive today.

2021 Dodge Charger

89,320 KM

$29,880

+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Charger

GT

2021 Dodge Charger

GT

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,320KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C3CDXHG2MH595516

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,320 KM

**GT+*** *SUNROOF *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
* | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2021Make: dodge Model: CHARGER GT+Kms: 89,320Price: 29,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous loaded sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2021 Charger GT with extremely low kms of 89,320KMS!! For the low price of $29,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape extremely low kms clean unit. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, alcantara seats, push button start 3.6L engine and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
