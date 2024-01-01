Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Very nicely equiped Equinox. JUST loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof, back up camera and so much MORE !!ALL WHEEL DRIVE unit. Has been very well looked after and it shows. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. Great SUV. Ready to go anywhere !!

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

170,000 KM

$8,299

+ tax & licensing
Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2CNFLNE51B6479683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Very nicely equiped Equinox. JUST loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof, back up camera and so much MORE !!ALL WHEEL DRIVE unit. Has been very well looked after and it shows. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. Great SUV. Ready to go anywhere !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

