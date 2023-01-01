$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Pilot
TOURING | 4X4 | DVD | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV |8 PASS
145,076KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9471798
- Stock #: 2MU5734C
- VIN: 5FNYF4H98CB505124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,076 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Digital clock
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
dvd player
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
