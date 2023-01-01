Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda Pilot

145,076 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Pilot

2012 Honda Pilot

TOURING | 4X4 | DVD | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV |8 PASS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Pilot

TOURING | 4X4 | DVD | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV |8 PASS

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 9471798
  2. 9471798
  3. 9471798
  4. 9471798
  5. 9471798
  6. 9471798
  7. 9471798
  8. 9471798
  9. 9471798
  10. 9471798
  11. 9471798
  12. 9471798
  13. 9471798
  14. 9471798
  15. 9471798
  16. 9471798
  17. 9471798
  18. 9471798
  19. 9471798
  20. 9471798
  21. 9471798
  22. 9471798
  23. 9471798
  24. 9471798
  25. 9471798
  26. 9471798
  27. 9471798
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

145,076KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9471798
  • Stock #: 2MU5734C
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H98CB505124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2MU5734C
  • Mileage 145,076 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Digital clock
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
dvd player
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2012 Honda Pilot TOU...
 145,076 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford Edge SEL |...
 21,737 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge TITAN...
 43,908 KM
$35,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory