<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>ONLY, 75000KMS !!!! Very very clean car. Very well maintained and it shows. NO ACCIDENTS, no issues. solid little gas saver !! Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Recent full service at FORD as well. Nice car, priced to sell.</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2013 Ford Fiesta

75,000 KM

$7,599

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SE

2013 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SE

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,599

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FADP4EJ3DM205875

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

ONLY, 75000KMS !!!! Very very clean car. Very well maintained and it shows. NO ACCIDENTS, no issues. solid little gas saver !! Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Recent full service at FORD as well. Nice car, priced to sell.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$7,599

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Ford Fiesta