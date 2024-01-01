$7,599+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Fiesta
5dr HB SE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$7,599
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
ONLY, 75000KMS !!!! Very very clean car. Very well maintained and it shows. NO ACCIDENTS, no issues. solid little gas saver !! Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Recent full service at FORD as well. Nice car, priced to sell.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Additional Features
