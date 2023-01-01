$11,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2013 Ford Fusion
4dr Sdn SE FWD
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9956546
- VIN: 3FA6P0HR2DR270108
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Super clean car !! NO ACCIDENTS.. Very very well maintained. LOADED LOADED, with heated leather seats, sunroof, Navigation, back up camera and so much MORE!!!. Just a beautiful car ready to go. Recent tires, brakes and just tuned up as well. SUPER gas saver as well. Backed by a 2 year warranty !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.