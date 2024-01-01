$7,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Rio
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean RIO LX, fully loaded. 1 OWNER CAR !! Has been very very well looked after. Dealer serviced with recent tune up, tires, brakes and so much more. TRUE GAS SAVER here !! LOW KMS, low price. Ready to go. Great car.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
