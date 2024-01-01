2013 Kia Rio

Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean RIO LX, fully loaded. 1 OWNER CAR !! Has been very very well looked after. Dealer serviced with recent tune up, tires, brakes and so much more. TRUE GAS SAVER here !! LOW KMS, low price. Ready to go. Great car.</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p><p> </p>

130,000 KM

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

VIN KNADM5A34D6838642

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

