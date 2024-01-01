Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!</p><p>Super clean CRUZE.. Loaded, with back up camera and so much more. NO ACCIDENTS, 1 OWNER .. Recent tires, brakes and tune up. Runs like NEW, only 125000KMS. Just a great solid reliable car. GAS SAVER, super clean</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT!!</p>

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,299

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1707596085
  2. 1707596089
  3. 1707596094
  4. 1707596098
  5. 1707596102
  6. 1707596106
  7. 1707596110
  8. 1707596114
  9. 1707596118
  10. 1707596123
  11. 1707596127
  12. 1707596131
  13. 1707596135
  14. 1707596139
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,299

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB4E7419493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Super clean CRUZE.. Loaded, with back up camera and so much more. NO ACCIDENTS, 1 OWNER .. Recent tires, brakes and tune up. Runs like NEW, only 125000KMS. Just a great solid reliable car. GAS SAVER, super clean

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2013 Hyundai Accent 5DR HB AUTO GL for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Hyundai Accent 5DR HB AUTO GL 165,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Chevrolet Cruze 150,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Kia Rio 5dr HB Auto Rio5 EX Convenience for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 Kia Rio 5dr HB Auto Rio5 EX Convenience 125,000 KM $7,499 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,299

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze