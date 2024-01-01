$9,299+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1LT
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1LT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,299
+ taxes & licensing
125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1PC5SB4E7419493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Super clean CRUZE.. Loaded, with back up camera and so much more. NO ACCIDENTS, 1 OWNER .. Recent tires, brakes and tune up. Runs like NEW, only 125000KMS. Just a great solid reliable car. GAS SAVER, super clean
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT!!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
2013 Hyundai Accent 5DR HB AUTO GL 165,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Cruze 150,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Rio 5dr HB Auto Rio5 EX Convenience 125,000 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
Email Right Choice Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,299
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2014 Chevrolet Cruze