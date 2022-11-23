$27,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,888
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2015 RAM 1500
2015 RAM 1500
BIG HORN |4X4 |DIESEL | SUNROOF |8.4" NAV |1 OWNER
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$27,888
+ taxes & licensing
72,084KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9381073
- Stock #: P8649
- VIN: 1C6RR7GM3FS687493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P8649
- Mileage 72,084 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car Nation Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Car Nation Canada
NorthWay Ford
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2