$29,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2017 Volkswagen Golf
2017 Volkswagen Golf
Alltrack WAGON | AWD | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAVIGATION
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
43,116KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9404431
- Stock #: RW609
- VIN: 3VWH17AU4HM542492
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RW609
- Mileage 43,116 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car Nation Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Car Nation Canada
NorthWay Ford
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2