2017 Volkswagen Golf

43,116 KM

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2017 Volkswagen Golf

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Alltrack WAGON | AWD | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAVIGATION

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Alltrack WAGON | AWD | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAVIGATION

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  9404431
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

43,116KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9404431
  Stock #: RW609
  VIN: 3VWH17AU4HM542492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RW609
  • Mileage 43,116 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

