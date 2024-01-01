Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! Unit comes with winter tires on rims. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2016 Volkswagen Golf

84,241 KM

Details Description Features

$14,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Comfortline TSI | Comfortline | Hudson's Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Comfortline TSI | Comfortline | Hudson's Certified

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

  1. 11185801
  2. 11185801
  3. 11185801
  4. 11185801
Contact Seller

$14,599

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
84,241KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW117AU5GM054118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,241 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner!

Unit comes with winter tires on rims.


-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia

Used 2023 Kia Sportage EX Premium w/Red Interior EX Premium | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ for sale in Listowel, ON
2023 Kia Sportage EX Premium w/Red Interior EX Premium | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ 94,235 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Seltos LX | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ for sale in Listowel, ON
2021 Kia Seltos LX | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ 53,435 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Sorento 2.5L LX Premium LX Premium | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ for sale in Listowel, ON
2022 Kia Sorento 2.5L LX Premium LX Premium | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ 27,753 KM $34,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hudson's Listowel Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-1730

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,599

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Golf