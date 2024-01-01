$14,599+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf
1.8 TSI Comfortline TSI | Comfortline | Hudson's Certified
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$14,599
+ taxes & licensing
84,241KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW117AU5GM054118
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,241 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner!
Unit comes with winter tires on rims.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
5 Speed Manual
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
2016 Volkswagen Golf