Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

108,551 KM

Details Features

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

PREMIER RS | HATCH | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV |BOSE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

PREMIER RS | HATCH | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV |BOSE

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 9426261
  2. 9426261
  3. 9426261
  4. 9426261
  5. 9426261
  6. 9426261
  7. 9426261
  8. 9426261
  9. 9426261
  10. 9426261
  11. 9426261
  12. 9426261
  13. 9426261
  14. 9426261
  15. 9426261
  16. 9426261
  17. 9426261
  18. 9426261
  19. 9426261
  20. 9426261
  21. 9426261
  22. 9426261
  23. 9426261
  24. 9426261
Contact Seller

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

108,551KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9426261
  • Stock #: P8785
  • VIN: 3G1BF6SMXJS524236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8785
  • Mileage 108,551 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2022 GMC Sierra 2500...
 12,076 KM
$76,888 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra...
 4,195 KM
$30,888 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Telluride S...
 5,159 KM
$56,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory