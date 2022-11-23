2018 Chevrolet Cruze

$20,888 + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 5 5 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9426261

Stock #: P8785

P8785 VIN: 3G1BF6SMXJS524236

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P8785

Mileage 108,551 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Defroster Navigation System Rear View Camera Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof Safety Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Analog Gauges

