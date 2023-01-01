Menu
2020 Ford Edge

24,837 KM

Details Features

$40,888

+ tax & licensing
$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2020 Ford Edge

2020 Ford Edge

ST LINE | AWD | ROOF | CO-PILOT360+ |LEATHER | NAV

2020 Ford Edge

ST LINE | AWD | ROOF | CO-PILOT360+ |LEATHER | NAV

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

24,837KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9932321
  • Stock #: W4860
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J94LBB14224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DARK PERSIAN GREEN METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W4860
  • Mileage 24,837 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

DUAL AIRBAG

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

