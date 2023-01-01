2022 Dodge Challenger

$106,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 , 1 1 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9639895

9639895 Stock #: 122030

122030 VIN: 2C3CDZC94NH122030

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 122030

Mileage 2,113 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Parking Sensors Automatic RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.