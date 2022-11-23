Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Kia Sorento

7,525 KM

Details

$46,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Sorento

2022 Kia Sorento

Hybrid LX | HYBRID | AWD | LANE DEPARTURE | 6 PASSENGER

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia Sorento

Hybrid LX | HYBRID | AWD | LANE DEPARTURE | 6 PASSENGER

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 9430224
  2. 9430224
  3. 9430224
  4. 9430224
  5. 9430224
  6. 9430224
  7. 9430224
  8. 9430224
  9. 9430224
  10. 9430224
  11. 9430224
  12. 9430224
  13. 9430224
  14. 9430224
  15. 9430224
  16. 9430224
  17. 9430224
  18. 9430224
  19. 9430224
  20. 9430224
  21. 9430224
  22. 9430224
  23. 9430224
  24. 9430224
  25. 9430224
  26. 9430224
  27. 9430224
  28. 9430224
  29. 9430224
Contact Seller

$46,888

+ taxes & licensing

7,525KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9430224
  • Stock #: P8771
  • VIN: KNDRGDLG7N5094293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 7,525 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2022 Kia Telluride E...
 5,513 KM
$53,888 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Acadia AT4 ...
 15,760 KM
$53,888 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler 200 S ...
 87,887 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory