2022 Kia Sorento

$46,888 + taxes & licensing 7 , 5 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9430224

9430224 Stock #: P8771

P8771 VIN: KNDRGDLG7N5094293

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 7,525 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.