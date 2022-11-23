$46,888+ tax & licensing
$46,888
+ taxes & licensing
519-753-8691
2022 Kia Sorento
Hybrid LX | HYBRID | AWD | LANE DEPARTURE | 6 PASSENGER
Location
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
7,525KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9430224
- Stock #: P8771
- VIN: KNDRGDLG7N5094293
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,525 KM
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2