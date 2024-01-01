$90,739+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford F-150
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
$90,739
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rapid Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FA27115
- Mileage 25 KM
Vehicle Description
KEY FEATURES: 2024 F150 Lariat, 502a, 4x4, Crew cab, Grey, Black leather interior with heated and cooled seats, 3.5L v6 Engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, 502 Package, Black appearance package, 20” Gloss aluminum wheels, twin panel moon roof, Blue cruise, trailer tow package, remote start, Co-pilot360, power sliding rear window, Auto high beams, blind-spot with rear traffic alert, Dynamic hitch assist, Ford pass, Lane keep system, pre-collision braking, pre-collision assist, rear backup camera, keyless entry, reverse brake assist, heavy-duty shocks power windows , power locks and more.
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance
** See dealer or details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Brant County Ford
Alternate Numbers519-756-6191
