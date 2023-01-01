Filter Results
New and Used Nissan Kicks for Sale in Brantford, ON
Showing 1-50 of 52
2021 Nissan Kicks
SR | Leather | ACC | LaneDep | BSM | CarPlay
$26,450
62,000KM
2022 Nissan Kicks
SV | ACC | BSM | CarPlay | Remote Start
$26,950
19,000KM
2020 Nissan Kicks
SR Apple Carplay Blind Spot 360 Cam Remote Starter
$25,979
54,788KM
2018 Nissan Kicks
SR w/ Apple CarPlay & Android, Cruise Control, Backup Cam
$22,990
50,008KM
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2020 Nissan Kicks
Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats Cruise Control
$24,995
76,533KM
Two Guys Quality Cars
St Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Nissan Kicks
S MODEL, FWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH
$20,999
105,369KM
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers
Toronto, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Nissan Kicks
SV | CarPlay | Remote Start | Heated Seats
$21,450
92,000KM
2019 Nissan Kicks
SV - Excellent Condition - No Accidents - Apple Car Play
$25,478
67,081KM
Mid Toronto Auto Sales
North York, ON
2021 Nissan Kicks
SV AUT0 A/C PUSH START H/SEATS REAR CAMERA
$22,990
17,937KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
North York, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Nissan Kicks
SV | CarPlay | Remote Start | Heated Seats
$19,850
84,000KM
2019 Nissan Kicks
S Bluetooth Backup Cam Forward Collision Warning
$22,994
12,672KM
2018 Nissan Kicks
SV CAM HTD-SEATS EMERGENCY-BRAKING
$18,998
158,270KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
St. Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Nissan Kicks
S - Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Reverse Camera & More!
$23,788
46,987KM
2020 Nissan Kicks
SV, CarPlay + Android, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Alert, Bluetooth, Rear Camera & More!
$26,988
13,000KM
2020 Nissan Kicks
S Bluetooth Rear Sonar Blind Spot Lane Departure
$23,999
41,645KM
2020 Nissan Kicks
SV Two-Tone - Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Group, Alloy Wheels & More!
$23,998
78,000KM
2021 Nissan Kicks
SV LOW-KMS CAM BLIND-SPOT HTD-SW
$26,998
12,582KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
St. Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Nissan Kicks
SR Premium - Leather, Adaptive Cruise, Bose Speakers, 360 Camera, CarPlay+Android & Much More!
$23,988
75,831KM
2020 Nissan Kicks
SV Back-Up Camera, Lane Departure, Heated Seats, Park Sensors, Blind Spot, Alloys & Much More!
$26,888
23,714KM
2021 Nissan Kicks
S+Blind Spot+Lane Keep+ApplePlay+CLEAN CARFAX
$26,499
22,000KM
Sport Motors
London, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Nissan Kicks
SV, Bluetooth, Heated Seats,Driver Attention Alert
$25,295
75,211KM
Autoplanet
Brampton, ON
2021 Nissan Kicks
SV, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Bluetooth!
$24,995
76,315KM
Autoplanet
Brampton, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks
S Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Power Group and More!
$25,288
23,809KM
2020 Nissan Kicks
SR Leather, Back-Up Camera, Lane departure, Bluetooth, Park sensors, Heated Seats & Much More!
$27,888
20,355KM
2021 Nissan Kicks
SV Rear Cam Remote Starter Heated Seats
$23,995
56,070KM
Manaf Auto Sales
Concord, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Nissan Kicks
SV
$25,145
62,449KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales
London, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Nissan Kicks
SV | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | CarPlay
$22,450
94,000KM
2018 Nissan Kicks
SV / BACKUP CAMERA / HEATED SEATS / LOW KMS!
$24,200
42,522KM
Vendora Credit Inc
Kitchener, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks
SV * Panoramic Sunroof * Heated Cloth Seats * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Sport Mode * Eco Mode * AWD Lock * Power Driver Seat * AM/FM/S
$27,495
81,418KM
Lebada Motors
Cambridge, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Nissan Kicks
SV * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Heated Cloth Seats * Dual Climate Control * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel
$26,995
61,091KM
Lebada Motors
Cambridge, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Nissan Kicks
SV / BACKUP CAMERA / HEATED SEATS / LOW KMS!
$24,200
42,522KM
Daleo Motors
Hamilton, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Nissan Kicks
WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$21,800
116,000KM
Redline Auto Sales
Mississauga, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Nissan Kicks
SV | WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ CARS IN STOCK
$26,995
20,980KM
5 Star Dealer Group
London, ON
Buy From Home Options