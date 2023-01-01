Menu
New and Used Nissan Kicks for Sale in Brantford, ON

Showing 1-50 of 52
Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SR | Leather | ACC | LaneDep | BSM | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Nissan Kicks

SR | Leather | ACC | LaneDep | BSM | CarPlay
$26,450
+ tax & lic
62,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV FWD for sale in North York, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV FWD
$16,950
+ tax & lic
45,678KM
Carview Motors

North York, ON

Used 2022 Nissan Kicks SV | ACC | BSM | CarPlay | Remote Start for sale in Toronto, ON

2022 Nissan Kicks

SV | ACC | BSM | CarPlay | Remote Start
$26,950
+ tax & lic
19,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SR Apple Carplay Blind Spot 360 Cam Remote Starter for sale in Maple, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

SR Apple Carplay Blind Spot 360 Cam Remote Starter
$25,979
+ tax & lic
54,788KM
Maple Nissan

Maple, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SR w/ Apple CarPlay & Android, Cruise Control, Backup Cam for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Nissan Kicks

SR w/ Apple CarPlay & Android, Cruise Control, Backup Cam
$22,990
+ tax & lic
50,008KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats Cruise Control for sale in St Catharines, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats Cruise Control
$24,995
+ tax & lic
76,533KM
Two Guys Quality Cars

St Catharines, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks S MODEL, FWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

S MODEL, FWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH
$20,999
+ tax & lic
105,369KM
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV | CarPlay | Remote Start | Heated Seats for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV | CarPlay | Remote Start | Heated Seats
$21,450
+ tax & lic
92,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV - Excellent Condition - No Accidents - Apple Car Play for sale in North York, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV - Excellent Condition - No Accidents - Apple Car Play
$25,478
+ tax & lic
67,081KM
Mid Toronto Auto Sales

North York, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Stratford, ON

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV
$20,688
+ tax & lic
68,207KM
Cargo Auto

Stratford, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SV AUT0 A/C PUSH START H/SEATS REAR CAMERA for sale in North York, ON

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV AUT0 A/C PUSH START H/SEATS REAR CAMERA
$22,990
+ tax & lic
17,937KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV | CarPlay | Remote Start | Heated Seats for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV | CarPlay | Remote Start | Heated Seats
$19,850
+ tax & lic
84,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks S Bluetooth Backup Cam Forward Collision Warning for sale in Maple, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

S Bluetooth Backup Cam Forward Collision Warning
$22,994
+ tax & lic
12,672KM
Maple Nissan

Maple, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV CAM HTD-SEATS EMERGENCY-BRAKING for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV CAM HTD-SEATS EMERGENCY-BRAKING
$18,998
+ tax & lic
158,270KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SR for sale in Welland, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR
$24,499
+ tax & lic
41,879KM
Welland Toyota

Welland, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks S - Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Reverse Camera & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

S - Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Reverse Camera & More!
$23,788
+ tax & lic
46,987KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SV, CarPlay + Android, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Alert, Bluetooth, Rear Camera & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV, CarPlay + Android, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Alert, Bluetooth, Rear Camera & More!
$26,988
+ tax & lic
13,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks S Bluetooth Rear Sonar Blind Spot Lane Departure for sale in Maple, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

S Bluetooth Rear Sonar Blind Spot Lane Departure
$23,999
+ tax & lic
41,645KM
Maple Nissan

Maple, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SV Two-Tone - Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Group, Alloy Wheels & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV Two-Tone - Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Group, Alloy Wheels & More!
$23,998
+ tax & lic
78,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SV LOW-KMS CAM BLIND-SPOT HTD-SW for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV LOW-KMS CAM BLIND-SPOT HTD-SW
$26,998
+ tax & lic
12,582KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Kicks for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Nissan Kicks

$24,999
+ tax & lic
66,500KM
Ken Shaw Toyota

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SV FWD for sale in Brampton, ON

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV FWD
Sale
$23,900
+ tax & lic
80,300KM
#9 Auto Sales

Brampton, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SR Premium - Leather, Adaptive Cruise, Bose Speakers, 360 Camera, CarPlay+Android & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR Premium - Leather, Adaptive Cruise, Bose Speakers, 360 Camera, CarPlay+Android & Much More!
$23,988
+ tax & lic
75,831KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SV Back-Up Camera, Lane Departure, Heated Seats, Park Sensors, Blind Spot, Alloys & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV Back-Up Camera, Lane Departure, Heated Seats, Park Sensors, Blind Spot, Alloys & Much More!
$26,888
+ tax & lic
23,714KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Kicks S+Blind Spot+Lane Keep+ApplePlay+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON

2021 Nissan Kicks

S+Blind Spot+Lane Keep+ApplePlay+CLEAN CARFAX
$26,499
+ tax & lic
22,000KM
Sport Motors

London, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SV, Bluetooth, Heated Seats,Driver Attention Alert for sale in Brampton, ON

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV, Bluetooth, Heated Seats,Driver Attention Alert
$25,295
+ tax & lic
75,211KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SV, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Bluetooth! for sale in Brampton, ON

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Bluetooth!
$24,995
+ tax & lic
76,315KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks S for sale in Stratford, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

S
$23,998
+ tax & lic
17,375KM
Stratford Nissan

Stratford, ON

New 2023 Nissan Kicks SV CVT SE for sale in Stratford, ON

2023 Nissan Kicks

SV CVT SE
$28,585
+ tax & lic
90KM
Stratford Nissan

Stratford, ON

New 2023 Nissan Kicks SV CVT SE for sale in Stratford, ON

2023 Nissan Kicks

SV CVT SE
$28,585
+ tax & lic
90KM
Stratford Nissan

Stratford, ON

New 2023 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Stratford, ON

2023 Nissan Kicks

SV
$27,455
+ tax & lic
90KM
Stratford Nissan

Stratford, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks S Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Power Group and More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

S Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Power Group and More!
$25,288
+ tax & lic
23,809KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SR Leather, Back-Up Camera, Lane departure, Bluetooth, Park sensors, Heated Seats & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

SR Leather, Back-Up Camera, Lane departure, Bluetooth, Park sensors, Heated Seats & Much More!
$27,888
+ tax & lic
20,355KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SV Rear Cam Remote Starter Heated Seats for sale in Concord, ON

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV Rear Cam Remote Starter Heated Seats
$23,995
+ tax & lic
56,070KM
Manaf Auto Sales

Concord, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in London, ON

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV
$25,145
+ tax & lic
62,449KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales

London, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SV | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | CarPlay
$22,450
+ tax & lic
94,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV / BACKUP CAMERA / HEATED SEATS / LOW KMS! for sale in Kitchener, ON

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV / BACKUP CAMERA / HEATED SEATS / LOW KMS!
$24,200
+ tax & lic
42,522KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV * Panoramic Sunroof * Heated Cloth Seats * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Sport Mode * Eco Mode * AWD Lock * Power Driver Seat * AM/FM/S for sale in Cambridge, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV * Panoramic Sunroof * Heated Cloth Seats * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Sport Mode * Eco Mode * AWD Lock * Power Driver Seat * AM/FM/S
$27,495
+ tax & lic
81,418KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Heated Cloth Seats * Dual Climate Control * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel for sale in Cambridge, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Heated Cloth Seats * Dual Climate Control * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel
$26,995
+ tax & lic
61,091KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV / BACKUP CAMERA / HEATED SEATS / LOW KMS! for sale in Hamilton, ON

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV / BACKUP CAMERA / HEATED SEATS / LOW KMS!
$24,200
+ tax & lic
42,522KM
Daleo Motors

Hamilton, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$21,800
+ tax & lic
116,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SV | WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ CARS IN STOCK for sale in London, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV | WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ CARS IN STOCK
$26,995
+ tax & lic
20,980KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Stratford, ON

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV
$CALL
+ tax & lic
68,457KM
Cargo Auto

Stratford, ON

New 2023 Nissan Kicks SR PREMIUM for sale in Stratford, ON

2023 Nissan Kicks

SR PREMIUM
$CALL
+ tax & lic
CALL
Stratford Nissan

Stratford, ON

New 2023 Nissan Kicks SR PREMIUM for sale in Kitchener, ON

2023 Nissan Kicks

SR PREMIUM
$30,714
+ tax & lic
150KM
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener, ON

New 2023 Nissan Kicks SR for sale in Maple, ON

2023 Nissan Kicks

SR
$33,241
+ tax & lic
17KM
Maple Nissan

Maple, ON

New 2023 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Maple, ON

2023 Nissan Kicks

SV
$29,528
+ tax & lic
3,804KM
Maple Nissan

Maple, ON

New 2023 Nissan Kicks SR for sale in Maple, ON

2023 Nissan Kicks

SR
$30,117
+ tax & lic
24KM
Maple Nissan

Maple, ON

New 2023 Nissan Kicks SR for sale in Maple, ON

2023 Nissan Kicks

SR
$CALL
+ tax & lic
10KM
Maple Nissan

Maple, ON

New 2023 Nissan Kicks SR for sale in Maple, ON

2023 Nissan Kicks

SR
$CALL
+ tax & lic
13KM
Maple Nissan

Maple, ON

