No damage, FWD, Hatchback, fully loaded, clean Carfax  and more…….

Great No damage  2013 Hyundai Veloster FWD Cheap on gas Hatchback a smooth running engine and very clean from inside and outside here at RH Auto Sales & Services . 2013 Hyundai Veloster. 4 Cylinder 1.6 turbo engine.

It has 249580 KMS, clean in and out and drives like a dream in a great shape and condition!

Asking price is $4299 + HST,

Car options: 

"No damage, FWD, AM/FM, Stereo, 6-speed Manual transmission, CD player, Tilt steering wheel, PW steering, Second row bucket seats, Alarm system, navigation, Bluetooth, panorama roof  "

Visit us today at RH Auto Sales & Services and enjoy a test drive for your favorite car!

We are located at2067 Victoria street N , Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0

For further information, call us at 226-444-4006  and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions.

2013 Hyundai Veloster

249,580 KM

$4,299

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo

2013 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,299

+ taxes & licensing

249,580KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN kmhtc6ae4duo97148

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 249,580 KM

No damage, FWD, Hatchback, fully loaded, clean Carfax  and more…….

Great No damage  2013 Hyundai Veloster FWD Cheap on gas Hatchback a smooth running engine and very clean from inside and outside here at RH Auto Sales & Services . 2013 Hyundai Veloster. 4 Cylinder 1.6 turbo engine.

It has 249580 KMS, clean in and out and drives like a dream in a great shape and condition!

Asking price is $4299 + HST,

Car options: 

“No damage, FWD, AM/FM, Stereo, 6-speed Manual transmission, CD player, Tilt steering wheel, PW steering, Second row bucket seats, Alarm system, navigation, Bluetooth, panorama roof  ”

Visit us today at RH Auto Sales & Services and enjoy a test drive for your favorite car!

We are located at2067 Victoria street N , Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0

For further information, call us at 226-444-4006  and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

$4,299

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

2013 Hyundai Veloster