$4,299+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Veloster
Turbo
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 249,580 KM
Vehicle Description
No damage, FWD, Hatchback, fully loaded, clean Carfax and more…….
Great No damage 2013 Hyundai Veloster FWD Cheap on gas Hatchback a smooth running engine and very clean from inside and outside here at RH Auto Sales & Services . 2013 Hyundai Veloster. 4 Cylinder 1.6 turbo engine.
It has 249580 KMS, clean in and out and drives like a dream in a great shape and condition!
Asking price is $4299 + HST,
Car options:
“No damage, FWD, AM/FM, Stereo, 6-speed Manual transmission, CD player, Tilt steering wheel, PW steering, Second row bucket seats, Alarm system, navigation, Bluetooth, panorama roof ”
We are located at2067 Victoria street N , Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0
For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions.
