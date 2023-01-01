2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10392042

10392042 Stock #: MS500

MS500 VIN: WDBNG84JX6A471996

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Woodgrain Interior Trim Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player CD Changer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Cell Phone Hookup Active suspension Sun/Moonroof

