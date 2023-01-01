$8,800+ tax & licensing
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
4dr Sdn 5.0L LWB 4MATIC,LOADED,NAV..CERTIFIED !!
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,800
- Listing ID: 10392042
- Stock #: MS500
- VIN: WDBNG84JX6A471996
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW TIRES..AWD..LOADED...NAVIGATION..BLUETOOTH..SUNROOF..DRIVES EXCELLENT...CERTIFIED
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-315 1885
Vehicle Features
