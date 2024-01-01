$9,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 Honda Odyssey
Touring
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
289-200-9805
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
178,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNRL38807B504280
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Tan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,200 KM
Vehicle Description
2 OWNER 2007 HONDA ODYSSEY TOURING. CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS. CAR IS LOADED WITH FEATURES LIKELEATHER SEATSREAR VIEW CAMERAPOWER DOORSDVD SYSTEMAND MUCH MORE
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
DVD / Entertainment
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Montague Motors
Quick Links
