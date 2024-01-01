Menu
<div>2 OWNER 2007 HONDA ODYSSEY TOURING. CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS. CAR IS LOADED WITH FEATURES LIKE</div><div>LEATHER SEATS</div><div>REAR VIEW CAMERA</div><div>POWER DOORS</div><div>DVD SYSTEM</div><div>AND MUCH MORE</div><div><br /></div><div>Credit Cards Accepted</div><div><br /></div><div>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</div>

2007 Honda Odyssey

178,200 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Odyssey

Touring

2007 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

178,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNRL38807B504280

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,200 KM

2 OWNER 2007 HONDA ODYSSEY TOURING. CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS. CAR IS LOADED WITH FEATURES LIKELEATHER SEATSREAR VIEW CAMERAPOWER DOORSDVD SYSTEMAND MUCH MORE
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
DVD / Entertainment

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Alloy Wheels

Sunroof / Moonroof

BACKUP CAMERA

Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

2007 Honda Odyssey