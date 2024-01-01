Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS!! EXTENDED CAB, CLOTH INTERIOR, V8, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, A/C, AM/FM/CD. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.</p><p> </p>

2010 Ford F-150

240,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Ford F-150

XLT with Cap

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

XLT with Cap

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1707931742
  2. 1707931742
  3. 1707931742
  4. 1707931742
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
240,000KM
Used
VIN 1FTEX1C87AFD44478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! EXTENDED CAB, CLOTH INTERIOR, V8, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, A/C, AM/FM/CD. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Good Cars Only

Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 4WD for sale in Burlington, ON
2012 Toyota RAV4 4WD 196,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford F-150 XLT with Cap for sale in Burlington, ON
2010 Ford F-150 XLT with Cap 240,000 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van 2500 for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van 2500 138,100 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150