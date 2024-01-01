$9,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Ford F-150
XLT with Cap
2010 Ford F-150
XLT with Cap
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
240,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEX1C87AFD44478
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 240,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! EXTENDED CAB, CLOTH INTERIOR, V8, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, A/C, AM/FM/CD. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Good Cars Only
2012 Toyota RAV4 4WD 196,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 XLT with Cap 240,000 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van 2500 138,100 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Email Good Cars Only
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Call Dealer
905-332-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Good Cars Only
905-332-8575
2010 Ford F-150