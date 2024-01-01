2015 Ford F-150

Menu
KEY FEATURES: 2015 F150, 4 x 4, Platinum, 5.0 L V8 engine, Magnetic, Platinum black leather interior,  Power running boards, Twin panel moon roof, Power sliding rear window, SYNC, Sony audio system, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated steering wheel, power pedals, blind spot, power windows and power locks loaded navigation, remote start, power sliding rear window, rear backup camera, keyless entry, power locks and more.

Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
212,787KM
VIN 1FTEW1EF1FFC34113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,787 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2015 F150, 4 x 4, Platinum, 5.0 L V8 engine, Magnetic, Platinum black leather interior,  Power running boards, Twin panel moon roof, Power sliding rear window, SYNC, Sony audio system, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated steering wheel, power pedals, blind spot, power windows and power locks loaded navigation, remote start, power sliding rear window, rear backup camera, keyless entry, power locks and more.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

