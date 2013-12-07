$10,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 224,000 KM
Vehicle Description
POWER SUNROOF, A/C, ALLOY WHEELS, AM/FM/CD, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CLOTH INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS WINDSHIELD REPLACED ON 7/12/13 FOR $886 AND A CLAIM ON 10/5/18 FOR $3935.
